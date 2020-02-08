February 8: We’re a New Nation of Priests

Listen to article

When God told Abraham, he would create a great nation from Abraham’s lineage and that through Abraham all nations of the world would be blessed, His intent was to redeem the whole world. Keeping His word, God created a new nation from Abraham’s descendant, Jesus of Nazareth and His spiritual offspring who believe in Jesus – those who are of the faith of Abraham(Rom. 4: 16).

This new nation comprises both Israelites (Jews) and Gentiles (non-Jews) who have placed their faith in Christ. It is a single nation of spirit-led people that was God’s original purpose: “There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave or free, male or female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus” (Gal. 3:28).

When the Lord Himself came to earth as God the Son, His intent was to create a new nation in which all would receive the Holy Spirit, through whom they could be intermediaries for the world. In the Old Testament, Joel prophesied: “And afterward, I will pour out my spirit on all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your old men will dream dreams, your young men will see visions. Even on my servants, both men and women, I will pour out my spirit in those days” (Joel 2:28-29).

In this new nation of believers, people are no longer separated and categorized. If anyone, male or female, young or old repents of sins and receives Christ, God fills that person with His Spirit and makes him His priest. As believers, you and I are priests before God. The Bible calls the priesthood an eternal ordinance. (See Numbers 18:8). It is forever!

Note: God created a new nation of spirit-filled intercessors. Are you a citizen of God’s nation? If not sure, please pray the prayer below and also ask the Holy Ghost to make you a citizen of God’s kingdom, in Jesus’ name.

Let’s pray: Father, thank you for pouring out your Holy Spirit on your people so that we may serve you and help reconcile the world to you. You have enabled us to serve you as priests forever. Lord, I thank you. Please, Lord help me to remain in the eternal ordinanceof my priesthood, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Leviticus 4-5; Matthew 24: 29-51

Jesus is Our Chief Priest.