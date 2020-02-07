Abacha's Successors Stole Nigeria Public Funds And Used Abacha's Name To Launder It - Major Hamza Al-Mustapha

Listen to article

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, the ex-Chief Security Officer of former Head of State Gen. Sani Abacha, has stated that the $318,460,329 due to be repatriated from the United States was not stolen by his former boss.

In an interview with Voice of America (VOA) Hausa on Thursday, Hamza alleged that the money was stolen from the public and laundered abroad in Abacha’s name by his successors.

He further alleged that the late Military Head of State stepped on many toes, which is why so many ”disgruntled elements are angry and sponsoring such kinds of lies against him.”

Hamza said; “But before Abacha died, our foreign reserve rose to over $900 billion. All the money being repatriated were those stolen by some leaders who served after Abacha’s death.

“The late Abacha’s successors in the Presidential Villa were the thieves who stole the billions and hid the money elsewhere.

“I was forced to implicate the leadership of the defunct PTF under President Buhari then, during the military era.

“If there will be a genuine fight against corruption in Nigeria, many people will be arrested.”