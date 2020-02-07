Zulum Tasks Northern Governors Wives Forum (NGWF) on 255,000 Widows, Orphans , Children Roaming the Streets Issues Out Boko Haram insurgency

Listen to article

Governor Babagama Umara Zulum of Borno State has charged the Northern Governors Wives Forum (NGWF) to discuss issues of 200,000 widows and 55,000 orphans as well as thousands of children roaming the streets in towns and villages in the north and other parts of the country burn out of the Boko haram insurgency in the past decade

He also appealed to the leadership of the NGWF to take a holistic decision that at the end of their meeting it will be beneficial to the entire northern Nigeria.

The governor dropped the charge Thursday when a delegation of Northern Govenrors Wives Forum (NGWF) paid him a courtesy call at the Council Chamber of the Government House Maiduguri.

He further pledged to come up with their requests during the next 19 Northern State Govenror Forum (NSGF) for discussion within the amount of the law while noting that, truth should be the guiding principles for effective and efficient Leadership.

Zulum also assured them that his government will continue to support the leadership of the forum to achieve their set goals and objectives on Girl Child Education (GCE) and Gender Based Violence (GBV).

" We will also promote women education as a tool to reduce poverty among the womenfolk, protect their lives and those of the children.

" We will also support maternal healthcare delivery services in the state to reduce mortality rate. We will also need enhance activities of Still Birth Attendance (SBA) awareness programmes.

" As part of our 10 point agenda, we will also improve on Referral Systems following the number of widows and orphans burn out if the Boko Haram insurgency", Zulum said.

Earlier, the Leader of the delegation and Spokesperson of the NGWF, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, the First Lady of Kebbi State appreciated the efforts and dedication of Governor Zulum in developing the state despite the lingering security challenges bedevilling the state in the past ten years.

She also commended the governor for the gradual return of socio economic activities and restoration of peace in the state , noting that, the forum was in Maiduguri for it's quarterly meeting as the First Quarter.2020 NGWF Forum.

"We go round the country for our quarterly meeting to support our spouses to achieve their goals in office

"In Borno State, yesterday Wednesday we went round some UDPs camps to impact on them by donating food and non food items as well as women kits for the women IDPs as part of efforts to curtail Gender Based Violence (GBV).

"We have also carried out orientations and renovation on illicit drugs and substance Rehabilitation Center in Sokoto, Kogi, and Niger states apart from renovation of Skills Acquisition Centers in these state while plans are underway to carry out same renovation in other states if the federation", Zainab said.

The Kebbi First Lady further solicited for the support of the Borno State Government in funding the programme of their spouses while urging the governor to present the NGWF requests to the Northern State Govenrors Forum meeting for proper sponsorship.

She further appealed to the Govenror to impress on his colleagues at the NSGF to intervene in the CBN pledges on Small and Medium Scale Entreprises (SMEs) to the NGWF to be materialistic.