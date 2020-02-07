February 7:  He's a Faithful Priests Forever

Listen to article

We understand that the Levitical Priests were intercessors or mediators between God and the people of Israel. In the book of Leviticus, we find God’s commandments to the priests. The Levitical priesthood was to restore that purpose of God to Israel. However, just as Adam and the entire nation of Israel had, this Levitical priesthood failed to follow God and became corrupted. God then sent the prophets to tell the priests to return to Him, but Israel killed or ignored the prophets.

Finally, God had to come personally. He raised up a priest, not only from the line of Abraham, but also from His own house, one who would be faithful – Jesus, the Son of God, our High Priest. God said to him,“you are my son; today I have become your father.” Again, He said, “You are a priest forever, in the order of Melchizedek” (Heb. 5:5-6).

This priest served God perfectly. He knew how to enter God’s presence and how to represent man to God and God to man. He created a new nation of people, the church, to be God’s priests to the world. God told the church the same thing He had said to Israel, because God’s purposes are eternal. The apostle Peter wrote, “You also, like living stones are being built into a spiritual house to be a holy priesthood, offering spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ. But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people belonging to God, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light.”(1 Peter 2:5, 9). Note: Jesus is our true and faithful High Priest.

Let’s pray: Oh God, our father, you have sent a true and faithful priest to us. Please Lord; show me how to follow his example, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Leviticus 1-3; Matthew 24: 1-28

Thanks be to God for Jesus Christ.