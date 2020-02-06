Uzodinma gives last warning on inciting Imolites

Listen to article

Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Thursday, gave last warning to groups of people in the state, whom he said have engaged in inciting the members of the public against the government to stop immediately.

Uzodinma in Owerri handed down this warning at the front of Imo government house while receiving hundreds of the members of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, who came on solidarity march led by the chairman, Izuchukwu Okebaram (Bora).

Uzodinma said that his warning was for them to allow the state to move forward in order to provide good governance to Imolites.

He said: “You will agree on me as I am standing here I am the governor, and governor of everybody in Imo and not APC, alone. What I am assuring you is that under my administration there will be no discrimination in Imo state, this is what I promise all of you. I urge you to go ahead and support moving Imo state forward.”

The governor assured the NURTW, that “I will address your challenges one by one. Your associations are one of the organized associations that is closest to the people in the society and I promise you that our govt will not interfere in your activities and I ask you to shun people who want to incite public against the government.”

He further said: “I have given those of them who want to incite Imo people time and if they don’t stop, I will personally call them to order. We will not allow them to destroy our state.

“Our plan is to ensure that in our policies and programmes that the good people of Imo state, will be happy.

“And again, the dry season is fast coming and these contractors are not in the site and if we wait for them till Tuesday next week and they do not come I will cancel those contracts. We are interested in moving the state forward.”

The chairman of Imo state NURTW, Okebaram, who presented their challenges contained in a note to the governor said among other things that “Our mission is to congratulate you for your victory as the governor of the state. We are happy to see the restoration of your mandate.”