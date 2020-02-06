SUBEB Boss Advocates For Reading Aloud To Children

Listen to article

The Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has called on teachers, parents and guardians to encourage and read aloud to their children and wards to enable them master the words which would help them to pickup easily.

The chairman of the Board, Mr. Sunny Ogwu, disclosed that it is a unique thing for the child to be able to read and identify alphabets saying it is the basic for the children.

Represented by the member representing Delta Central on the State Universal Basic Education Board, Mrs Philomena Ededey, said this year's celebration makes it the 11th celebration of the World Read Aloud Day.

The chairman expressed optimism that it would aid the children the ability to read and write with multiplier effect on the community and the country in general.

"It will bring unity and oneness between the children and their parents. They will be happy to read to their children so that their children too will be literate in identifying alphabets, words and pronouncing it the right way".

He noted that it would enhance the ability of the children to be able to pronounce letters right and identify words.

He practicalize the day by reading aloud to the children selected from four primary schools across the state who participated in the reading aloud day held at the conference hall of the agency in Aaba.

Also speaking, the Director for teachers Development, Mrs. Juliet Eze Ofili, told the children that the 5th of February, every year has been set aside to mark the day.

She disclosed that it is being held for the first time, "Basically, the World Read Aloud Day, is a celebration of the joy of reading to the children to create a bond to encourage them".

She adjourned parents and jolly Phonics teachers to read aloud to the children as it would make them happy.

"Sometimes, we use pictorials to illustrate to this little ones and to achieve the millennium goals of education".

The Project Coordinator, Jolly Phonics, Ajumuka Nkechi Evelyn, hinted that the day was founded by Lit World in 2010, as an opportunity for people all round the globe to celebrate the joy of reading aloud, and to advocate for literacy as a fundamental human right that belongs to everyone.

According to her, to mark this auspicious celebration, Universal Learning Solution is donating the newly developed decodable story app; Jolly Readers for free and available for download on the Google Play Store to every Jolly Phonics teacher, parent and education official in the state.

The schools that participated in the event includes Women Affairs Primary School, Asaba, Uzoigwe Primary School, Asaba, Ezemeze Primary School, Ibusa and Iheoma Primary School, Agbor.