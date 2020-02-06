Okogie blasts FG over insecurity, says: “Boko Haram has not been defeated. It is in fact waxing stronger”

Listen to article

Former Archbishop of Lagos, Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie, has faulted claims by the Federal Government that Boko Haram has been defeated.

The revered and outspoken Catholic priest said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was not capable of protecting the people from attacks by Boko Haram terrorists and other insurgent groups.

SaharaReporter reports that Cardinal Okogie said this while commenting on the increased call for improved security of lives of Nigerians.

The former Archbishop is displeased with the handling of the sensitive matter of security by presidential spokesmen.

He said that the presidential spokesperson combines insolence and mendacity rather than give honest responses to the people.

He decried the insult on citizens through constant statement on the state of security in the country.

He said, “One of the biggest lies ever told by any government in the history of Nigeria is that Boko Haram has been technically defeated.

“Boko Haram has not been defeated. It is in fact waxing stronger.

“Any government spokesperson, presidential media assistant or service chief, who says that Boko Haram has been defeated, will be answerable to God for every life that Boko Haram has destroyed.

“Nigerians have the right and duty to interrogate government on the level of insecurity in this country, but instead of honest responses, they are insulted by Presidential spokespersons who combine insolence and mendacity.

“With these and other indices available in the public domain, can it be sincerely said that Boko Haram is in any sense defeated?

“As government spokespersons, they are officials who are paid by the people.

“Nigeria's money belongs to Nigerians, not to government. Such a mistaken assumption encourages mismanagement of Nigeria's wealth.

“It also makes government officials ignore the fact that the people they insult by their insensitive and unguarded utterances are the same people who pay their salaries.”