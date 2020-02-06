FG pegs number of SIM cards Per mobile phone user to three

Listen to article

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr.Isa Ali Ibrahim Patanmi

The Federal Government has pegged the number of the numbers of SIM Cards to be registered by a single individual to three.

This the government said in a statement is meant to curb kidnapping and banditry.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim , issued the directive to the Nigerian Communications Commission On Wednesday.

A statement signed by his Technical Assistant on Information Technology, Femi Adeluyi, directed the NCC to revise the policy on SIM Card registration and usage by blocking all the loopholes in the current policy.

He said the revision of the policy was based on the feedback received from the security agencies following the successful revalidation of improperly registered SIM cards in September 2019 and the blocking of those that failed to revalidate their SIMs.

The updated policy, according to him, is expected ensure that the National Identity Number becomes a prerequisite for Nigerians registering new SIM cards (while for foreigners, their passports and visas should be used), while already registered SIM cards are to be updated with National Identity Number before 1st December, 2020.

He also directed that NCC must ensure that only fully accredited agents support the SIM card registration process without pre-registering SIM cards themselves, while the eventual registration should be done by the operators.