Former Punch Editor, Martin Ayankola, Joins THE WHISTLER As Editor-In-Chief

As part of measures to enlarge and strengthen editorial operations, the management of The Whistler Communications Limited, publishers of the THE WHISTLER newspaper, has approved the appointment of Mr. Martin Ayankola, a former editor of The Punch newspapers, as Editor-in-Chief.

The management has also appointed Mr Tajudeen Suleiman, a former editor of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) as Editor of the paper while Mr Chinedu Aroh is now the South-East Bureau Chief.

According to a statement signed by the Publisher, Mr James Ume, the appointments are aimed at repositioning the paper.

Mr Ayankola, a seasoned journalist with experience spanning over two decades, was until July 2019 the editor of The Punch.