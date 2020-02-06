Gov. Zulum Appoints New Executive Secretary for Pilgrims Board, Terminates Appointment of Scholarships Board Executive Secretary

Listen to article

Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ali M. Bukar as the new Executive Secretary of the Borno State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Dr Mustapha Mohammed Ali, the Executive Secretary is to hand over to Ali Bukar and report back to Sir Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, (KICOE), his initial place of employment.

The governor has also terminated the appointment of Bukar kolo Kashmiri as Executive Secretary of Borno State Scholarships Board.

In coming days, a new Executive Secretary will be announced for the Scholarships Board.

The Special Adviser to the Govenror on Communication and Public Relations Strategy, Malam Isa Umar Gusau stated this in a statement yesterday and said it was a directive from the Governor while the changes are with immediate effect.

The statement added that Governor Zulum conveyed his gratitude to the Executive Secretaries of the Pilgrims Board and Scholarships Board for their services, and wished them the very best in their future endeavours.