Buhari mourns as Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria dies in his sleep

The Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Adnan Bostaji, is dead.

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria, which announced this in a statement on Tuesday, said that the envoy died in his sleep.

“With the deepest sense of sadness and complete submission to the Will of Allah, the Royal Embassy announces the passing away of his Excellency, the Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Mr Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji,” the mission said.

It said that his body was taken to Turkish hospital Abuja where he was confirmed dead by doctors.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has said Mahmoud 's death is ” a great loss of a passionate friend of Nigeria and a fine diplomat who identified himself with the progress and development of our country.”

Pin his condolence message, Bihari described “The late Adnan Mahmoud was one of the finest diplomats I have ever met and his humility was one of his endearing virtues.”

He said, “The late Saudi Arabian Ambassador had dedicated himself sincerely to promoting the constructive and beneficial relationship between Nigeria and his country, and we cannot, therefore, forget his remarkable achievements in forging closer ties between the two countries.

“Surely, Nigeria will have fond and enduring memories of Adnan Mahmoud who, to the best of my recollection, was one of the greatest diplomats ever posted to Nigeria. He had worked assiduously for the progress and development of Nigeria and would never forget these significant contributions. May Allah bless and forgive his gentle soul. “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Nigeria, I convey my condolences to the His Majesty, King Salman, the government and of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi over this irreparable loss.”