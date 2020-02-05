February 5: Double-mindedness Kills Faith

Listen to article

“If any of you lacks wisdom, he should ask God who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to him. But when he asks, he must believe and not doubt, because he who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind. That man should not think he will receive anything from the Lord. He is a double-minded man, unstable in all he does” (James 1: 5-8). A person who is double-minded and unstable in all he does demonstrates unholiness by the inconsistency between what he says and what he actually believes and does. God says to us, in effect,” If you ask me for something and then doubt that I will give it, don’t even think you will receive it.”

If God were not true to His word, He would be acting in an unholy way. Because we know God is holy, we can believe He will fulfill what He has promised. That’s why we’re advised to pray according to the will of God using His holy Word through His Son, Jesus Christ. Since God is holy, we too must be holy, to receive answers to prayers. Remember, only when the followers of Jesus were of one accord was the Holy Spirit given to them (see Acts 2:1).

Double-mindedness is the opposite of holiness and integrity. Again, if you have integrity then your words, actions, and believes are consistent. If you tell God you believe Him, but act in the opposite way, you lack integrity, purity and holiness. You are double-minded and the Scripture says, “That man should not think he will receive anything from the Lord”(James 1:7). Double-mindedness makes people doubt the holiness of God. It produces a culture of unbelievers and church-hoppers looking for places where “God” is effective and powerful. Such people usually end up being spiritually duped and deceived until they end up in secret cults, demonic societies and satanic-worship. If you want to enjoy the Omnipotence of God, you must trust Him and believe that He is what He says.

Note: If you seek God with all your heart, mind and conscience (soul), He has promised that you will find Him.

Let’s pray: Father, I do not want to be a double-minded believer. I will stay in your word and believe it. You are faithful and true, and you will fulfill what you have promised. Thank You, Lord, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Exodus 36-38; Matthew 23: 1-22

God is Omnipotent and the I AM THAT I AM.