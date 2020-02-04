Zulum Distributes Over 50 Trucks of Food, Non Food Items, N200Million Cash to 80,000 IDPs in Monguno

Listen to article

Governor Professor Babagama Umara Zulum of Borno State has personally distributed over 50 trucks of food and non food items to over 80,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Abadam, Kukawa, Marte, Guzamala, Nganzai and Monguno taking refuge at the 17 official and unofficial IDPs Camps as well as host communities in Monguno town Tuesday.

He also distributed N5000 cash to all the female IDPs numbering over 50,000 worth N200 million apart from food and non food items distributed to Ajari, Gana Ari and Kasuwan Albasa host communities of Monguno town, the Headquarters of Monguno LGA of Borno State.

The governor while flagging off the distribution exercise said ",it became necessary for th state government to assist the Monguno IDPs because they have been restricted from going to farm in their farmlands by the military in the area for years exposing them to scarcity of food .

"We have to come to your aid to assist you, support you with the little we have to alleviate your sufferings before we resettle you back in your ancestral homes.

"We will continue to assist you, renovate all your houses, infrastructures and even construct new 1000 houses , a new befitting general hospital, vocational training center, for about 10,000 unemployed youths.

"We will also build a higher Islamic school for you as well as open the day secondary school for your children among other projects.", Zulum said.

According to him, the projects will all be constructed soon within a period of 3-6 months.

"We are going to empower the youths and women to become self reliant and employers of labour Therefore, I urge you to continue to pray for peace and stability of the state, be patient and prayerful for the Insurgency to be end" Zulum added.

Food and non food.items distributed include rice, beans, flour maize, spaghetti, vegetable oil, wrappers, blankets and cash.

He further assured the people of Abadam and Marte LGAs that roads linking their localities will be reopened soon as negotiations and efforts were in the pipeline.

Earlier, the govenror stopped over at Gajiram town of Nganzai LGA Sunday on his way to Monguno to inspect biuldings set ablaze by the Boko Haram insurgents early this year where they burnt down Gajiram Police Station, LGC Secretariat, Government Lodge and District Head of Gajiram palace among others.

He directed the State. Commissioner of Reconsttruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement RRR, Engineer Mustapha Gubio to carry out renovation of the structures and ensure its completion within 3 months while directing the LGC Secretary , Alhaji Abatcha Umar to relocate to Gajiram and ensure his presence in the town always .

Addressing people of Gajiram , he called on them to continue to exercise some restrain and bear with the state government for now on issue of relief materials distribution as he has plans to revisit them in few months time to fulfill his pledges.