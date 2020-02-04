GTBank Masters Cup Season 9 Reaches Semi Final Stage

Listen to article

After a thrilling round of football in the quarter finals, eight teams in the male and female categories have advanced to the semi final stages of the 2020 GTBank Masters Cup. All four games will be played at the Campos Stadium, Lagos Island, on Wednesday 5th February 2020, where the Semi Finalists will compete for a coveted spot in the grand finale.

Last season’s winners in the male and female category, Kings College and Lead-Forte Gate College, will hope to defend their title when they take on Eko Boys High School, Mushin and Queens College, Yaba respectively.

Coming off their five-goal rout of International School Lagos in the quarterfinals, Greensprings School, Lekki will be looking to keep up the momentum against last year’s male finalists, Anwar-Ul-Islam Model College, Agege who also completed a seven-goal rout of C.M.S Grammar School, Yaba. In the female category, Ansar-Ud-Deen Girls High School, Itire and Greensprings School, Lekki will battle it out for one of two spots in the final of the GTBank Masters Cup.

Since its commencement in 2012, the GTBank Masters Cup has become one of the most anticipated secondary school football competitions renowned for discovering and developing indigenous talents, some of whom have secured scholarships and trials with football academies around the world. Now in its 9thseason, the competition hosts 50 teams from over 40 schools who come together to showcase their football talent, whilst promoting the values of sportsmanship, passion, and fair play.

The full schedule of the semi-finals is as follows:

Wednesday 5th February 2020

Female Category

Ansar-Ud-Deen Girls High School, Itire vs Greensprings School, Lekki

Lead-Forte Gate College, Lekki vs Queens College, Yaba

Male Category

Anwar-Ul-Islam Model College, Agege vs Greensprings School, Lekki

Eko Boys High School, Mushin vs Kings College, Lagos Island