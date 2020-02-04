Madumere hails Heartland FC on victory against Sunshine Stars FC

Listen to article

The former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has hailed Heartland football club for their hard earned victory against Sunshine Stars football club of Ilorin.

Heartland FC, which played host to Sunshine FC, Sunday, defeated their guest to 1:0.

Prince Madumere speaking shortly after the match hailed the players for their doggedness and for defending their goal, which has helped their stand on the table.

Prince Madumere who has played strategic roles in sustaining the club called for the support for the club from all and sundry, saying that it is gifts marketing tool for the State and and the country, when they do well.

"As a youngster, I have followed Heartland FC when it was still known as Spartan FC of Owerri. Through its metamorphosis, I have remained a fan. This was the reason I did the little I could for the football club when I had the opportunity.

"I believe the successive governments will continue to do their best to keep the club in good form, including the present the present administration of Hope Uzodinma."

Meanwhile, Abiodun Thompson had scored Naze Millionaires' only goal in the third minutes with a blistering shot from a close range, which left the Sunshine goal keeper motionless and in awe.

It was from goal kick from Heartland's goal keeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, then the only scorer floated the ball where Chukwuemeka Obioma with jersey number 16 who passed back to Abiodun who survived a tackled before driving the ball into the visitor's net.