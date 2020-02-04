Oil Pipeline Explosion In Imo State Community

Listen to article

A pipeline explosion incident has occurred in Etekwuru community in Ohaji Egbema local government area of Imo State in the early hours of Tuesday.

This was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Imo State Command, Chimeziri Lowell.

The NSCDC official said the explosion was triggered by illegal oil bunkering activities by some hoodlums in the community.

He also noted that the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Raji Ibrahim and his team, are on their way to the scene for an on-the-spot-assessment of the incident.

The number and quantity of casualties are yet unknown.