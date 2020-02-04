TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | General News

Oil Pipeline Explosion In Imo State Community

By The Nigeria Voice
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

A pipeline explosion incident has occurred in Etekwuru community in Ohaji Egbema local government area of Imo State in the early hours of Tuesday.

This was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Imo State Command, Chimeziri Lowell.

The NSCDC official said the explosion was triggered by illegal oil bunkering activities by some hoodlums in the community.

He also noted that the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Raji Ibrahim and his team, are on their way to the scene for an on-the-spot-assessment of the incident.

The number and quantity of casualties are yet unknown.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists