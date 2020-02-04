Fayose urges FG to fix Ado Ekiti - Akure road, Says "road is now death-trap, desolate"

Listen to article

Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has called on the Federal Government to fix the road linking Akure, Ondo State with Ado Ekiti in Ekiti State, saying that "the road is now in such a deplorable state that motorists now avoid it."

He said the road was too important to the economy of Ondo and Ekiti States as well as the well-being of the people of the States to be neglected completely by the Federal government.

According to his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, the former governor, who was speaking at the Akure Airport on Sunday, said the road has become a source of severe hardship for Nigerians, especially the people of Ekiti State who are the major users of the road.

He called the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola to use his good offices to ensure that the road gets the required attention, noting that "In the last one year, the road has become so bad that only people who are unmindful of its deplorable it use."

Fayose said; "Info has it that innocent people who unknowingly ply the road are daily at the mercy of criminals.

"Apart from attacks by criminals, the road is also a death trap for travelers as several lives have been lost in ghastly motor accidents.

"The federal government should therefore see to the fixing of the road so as to alleviate the suffering of commuters and restore the dead commercial activities in towns and villages along the road."