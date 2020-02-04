Self Defense Is Not A Crime

Listen to article

Besides poverty exacerbated by anachronistic policies, the root cause of current insecurity in Nigeria is an unwillingness by the Commander-in-Chief to issue the command to crush Fulani bandits who are considered as terroristic assets for future hegemonic expansionism.

Do not underestimate the capacities of the Nigeria Police and the security services to arrest the current slide, their known deficiencies notwithstanding. They are hobbled by a Commander-in-Chief who is unwilling to bring the full weight of the law to bear on his fellow tribesmen in total contravention of the Constitution and the sworn presidential oath of office.

But all criminals and terrorists deserve to be dealt with decisively and judiciously according to extant laws regardless of ethnicity, gender or religion. In a centralized system, if the center is pre-programmed to instigate chaos for expansionist purposes, then the other components must assume full control of their own security regardless of what the already breached Constitution says.

Self-defense is a cardinal law of nature observed by all living beings, including animals and even plants. Like all laws made by the Divine Creator, it is superior to any man-made Constitution. It is not a crime. In any case the Nigerian Constitution was made for Nigerians. Nigerians were not made for the Constitution. Nigerian lives are superior to the Constitution. Not to talk of one already breached in omission by the Commander-in-Chief.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.