Christian Solidarity International (CSI) Issues Genocide Warning for Christians in Nigeria, Calls on Permanent Members of the UN Security Council to Act

Listen to article

Christian Solidarity International (CSI), an NGO campaigning for religious freedom, has issued a Genocide Warning for Nigeria, and is calling on the Permanent Members of the United Nations Security Council to take appropriate action to prevent genocide in Africa’s most populous country.

CSI issued this Genocide Warning in response to a rising tide of violence directed against Nigerian Christians and others classified as “infidels” by Islamist militants in the country’s north and middle belt regions.

1,000 Christians in Nigeria are reported to have been killed by Islamist militias over the past year, with 6,000 murdered since 2015, according to the most conservative estimates from Nigerian Christian sources. In the past five weeks alone: