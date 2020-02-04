27-year-old man lands in prison over alleged fraudulent act

Listen to article

A 27-year-old man, Yemi Mathias Ayo was remanded in prison yesterday by a magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State, for allegedly defrauding his neighbors.

The prosecutor, Inspector Akintunde Jacob told the court that the accused person defrauded one Faniyi Oluwakemi with the sum of N30,000.

The Nigerian Voice reports that the accused person committed the offence on 24th of November, 2019 in Osogbo.

The prosecutor said the accused person also defrauded another person, Esther Kikelomo of to the tune of N10,000.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused person was contrary to and punishable Under Section 422, 419B (a) and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The accused person pleaded not guilty. He has no legal representative.

The Magistrate, Mrs Modupe Awodele remanded the accused person in Ilesha correctional center till 25th of February, 2020.