Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) In Inflated Local Air Fares Scandal

An internal memo of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) dated January 24, 2020, circulating on social media, has exposed how the management of the organization allegedly inflated the cost of air travels for its staff.

The document put the cost of local flight tickets for economy at N200,000-N220,000 for a one-hour round trip, and between N250,000-N300,000 for business class. This amount is twice the rates typically charged by local airlines.

The document with reference number reference number HQ/GM/C&SC/OP/VF/045, addressed to the Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication, Adams Jatto, titled REVIEW OF AIRFARE RATES (LOCAL), jerked up the air fares for its staff on all the local routes beyond market rates.

In the document, Jatto said, “The Division has observed the recent hike in prices of local tickets across the country. In view of the above and in order to keep abreast with reality of our times, it is hereby recommended that the rates for local flights be reviewed upwards accordingly as detailed below.”

Despite the inflated rates, the leadership of the NPA approved the amounts on January 28, 2020 – four days after the proposal was submitted.

The inflated air fares is bound to lead to the loss of billions of naira by NPA.

NPA spokesman, Adams Jatto, has not responded to enquiries sent to his mobile phone on the matter.