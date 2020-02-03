Housewife beats 5-year-old stepson to death

Listen to article

A 30-year-old housewife at Oshodi-oke area of Ogijo, Shukurat Olufowobi was arrested today by men of Ogun state police command for beating his 5-year-old stepson, Azeem Olufowobi to death.

The suspect was arrested following an information received from members of the public who informed police at ogijo division that the deceased boy was beaten with an object on his head which gave him a skull injury that eventually resulted to the death of the victim.

Information further revealed that the woman and her husband hurriedly took the corpse of the victim to Ajah in Lagos state where he was secretly buried.

Upon the information, the DPO ogijo division, Suleman Baba Muhammed quickly mobilized his detectives to the scene where the couple who have started packing their belongings away from the area were promptly arrested.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that on the fateful day, the boy was beaten on the head with a heavy object which caused him a broken skull resulting to his eventual death.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi told the Nigeria Voice that preliminary investigation revealed that the woman has been maltreating the boy whose mother has separated from the father due to unreconcilable differences.

"The nurse who gave the victim first aid treatment and informed the couple of her observation was pleaded with by the woman and her friend to lie about the cause of the victim's death but she refused because it is against the ethics of her profession."

"The couple Ayuba Olufowobi and Shukurat Olufowobi are currently undergoing interrogation at ogijo divisional headquarters and they were helping the police in their investigation."

The commissioner of police, Kenneth Ebrimson ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.