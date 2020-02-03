Ebonyi awards contract for 3 state roads.

Listen to article

Ebonyi State Government has approved the construction of three State roads at the cost of N1.5 bn.

They roads are:12.5km Enyibichiri//Ojon/ Nwida roads, 5km; Agubia/Abina/Oronga/Itemu Amagu Road in Ikwo Iocal Government Area, and Oferekpe/Ovuduechi/Oyege/Nduofutu road in Izzi Local Government Area of the state at the cost of N502.04m, N512.2m and N546.6m respectively.

The State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Obasi Abara, disclosed this while briefing Journalists on the outcome of State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday night.

According to Abara, each of the three roads are very lengthy and the State government has decided to tackle them in phases, hence, the approval for the construction of 5km of each of them.

He said: "EXCO today, approved the construction of three new roads because of the length of these roads, Government decided to tackle them in phases.

"The first road that was awarded is 12.5km Enyibichiri/Ojon/ Nwida road, but the first phase of 5km was awarded at the cost of N502.04m. The same with Agubia/Abina/Oronga/Itemu Amagu road; the same 5km was approved for construction at the cost of N512.2m. Incidentally, this two roads are in Ikwo Local Government Area.

"The last, but not the list is the construction of Oferekpe/Ovuduechi/Oyege/Nduofutu road in Izzi Local Government Area, at the cost of N546.6m. So, the Council approved the construction of these roads during its meeting today".

On his part, the State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji, disclosed that EXCO approved the setting up of an outfit known as attitudinal change volunteer vanguard in the State.

Orji said the outfit would also help in changing the attitude of our people to change for better.

"EXCO also approved the presentation of the SA on Attitudinal Change, for the establishment of an outfit known as Attitudinal Change Volunteer vanguard.

"The outfit will help ensure that the attitude of our people change for better, and this outfit will help at traffic points, where we have traffic lights, to ensure that the regulations are kept and to ensure that even in public functions, people keep to the rules. They will also go-on to talk to the people on the new attitude initiative of Governor Nweze Umahi's administration", he explained.