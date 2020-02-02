Academic Prodigy Cites Tb Joshua As Her Inspiration

Listen to article

A 14-year-old girl from Botswana who has gained national attention for her academic achievements has explained that one of her inspirations is Nigerian cleric TB Joshua and his popular channel Emmanuel TV.

According to a report published in Mmegi , Botswana’s most-read newspaper: “In a rare development, a 14-year-old Form 2 student, Naomi Higgins has lifted Nxakato Junior Secondary School’s flag high after obtaining the only Junior Certificate Examinations (JCE) A grade overall pass.”

The newspaper explained that Higgins surprisingly outperformed all her seniors despite studying simultaneously with two different year groups.

“I had the confidence and trusted that the God I serve will never disappoint me,” Naomi explained to Mmegi during a short interview.

According to the report, Miss Higgins is “a keen follower of Nigerian televangelist Temitope Balogun Joshua, commonly referred to as T. B. Joshua. Joshua is a philanthropist, leader and founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).”

Despite academic challenges, the smart student revealed TB Joshua’s messages and inspirational quotes “kept her going strong.”

“One inspirational quote which is closer to my heart is that difficult roads often leads to beautiful destinations. When I came across this quote I knew that if I stop learning, I will deny myself an opportunity to create history for myself, family and the school at large,” she stated.

Naomi revealed she has a dream of becoming a medical doctor who specialises in cardiology.

Tebego Motalaote is writing from Botswana...