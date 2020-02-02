Gov. Zulum Distributes Food and Non Food Items to 7,000 Households in Mafa.... Lays Foundation Stone for 800-capacity modern vocational training Centre

Listen to article

As part of efforts to cushion the sufferings and hardship of IDPs at camps and host communities, affected by the Boko Haram insurgency, Governor Babagama Umara Zulum distributed food and Non - food items to over 7,000 households in Mara town, th Headquarters of Mafa LGA of Borno State which is equally, the home town the Govenror to ease their source of livelihood.

The items distributed include rice, maize, Beans, vegetable oil, mats and blankets among others

He also held an interactive sessions with the Mara Stakeholders, Party Executives, youths and women Leaders of the LGA urging them all to promote peaceful coexistence and unity among the people.

While as part of his 10 - Pack Agenda in reducing unemployment, the Governor also laid foundation stone for the construction of 800-capacity modern vocational training Centre which will have 14 different trades.

The Centre is expected to be completed before May 29th, 2020.