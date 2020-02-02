Zulum inspects sanitation exercise , supports widows, widowers, others in Maiduguri

Listen to article

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State visited some communities within Maiduguri Metropolitan Council Saturday during Environmental sanitation exercise with a view to identify areas of needs and assess the Environmental sanitation.

Places visited by the Governor include; Budum, Shehuri Waziri, and Kulo Gumna areas among others of the Maiduguri metropolis.

Zulum in all the places, interacted with residents, community leaders, and the old aged.

The Governor also knocked on various houses where he identified widows, vulnerables and the old aged and supported them.

He also supervised the Environmental sanitation exercise in some areas which was reintroduced last year by the state government.