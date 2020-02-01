Show Commitment, Delta SUBEB Boss Tells Head-teachers

Listen to article

For the realization of sound and quality education especially in the formative stage, head teachers in Delta state have been urged to stay committed.

The Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon, Sunny Ogwu, sued for the commitment and cooperation of Headteachers in the State in order for the incumbent's administration's laudable Education policies and programmes to be achieved.

The SUBEB Chairman stated this during a town hall meeting with Head Teachers across Burutu Local Government Area in Burutu town as part of the Board's efforts to synergize with the Local Education Authorities for effective and efficient service delivery in the primary education sector of the state, recently.

Hon. Sunny Ogwu who was represented by the Member representing Delta South Senatorial district in the Board, Mr. Paul Kurugbe reiterated the readiness and commitment of the Board to sustain the current efforts of Government of giving education a priority attention in line with Governor Okowa's policies in primary education.

While addressing the Head Teachers drawn from all the Public Primary Schools in Burutu Local Government Area, the SUBEB boss assured them that the Board will always protect and prioritize their welfare and charged them to adhere strictly to the rules.

"The board will always protect you. Your welfare is our concern, but you must do the right thing. It is no longer business as usual. Avoid unprofessional conducts and take your duties seriously", the Chairman said.

Speaking further at the Town hall meeting which was described by participants as the first of its kind, the SUBEB Chairman harped on various issues bothering on transfer, indiscipline, nonchalant attitude towards official duties and urged the Head teachers to give in all their best for effective service delivery, adding that the State Government will continue to reward hard work and excellence as it has done in the past.

Some of the Head teachers who spoke at the one day town hall meeting, expressed delight at the initiative, saying that it was the first of its kind.

While appealing to the Board to address some of their urgent needs, the participants unanimously urged the Chairman of the Board to sustain the laudable initiative and make it a quarterly exercise.

A similar town hall meeting was also held at Bomadi Local Government where the Chairman's representative, Mr. Paul Kurugbe parleyed with the Head Teachers and LEA Secretary in the Local Government Area whom he described as drivers of the State education programmes at the grassroot level and assured them of Government irrevocable commitment in promoting sound and quality education in the State.