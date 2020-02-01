Float Schorlarship Schemes, Moneybags Told

Listen to article

Well meaning Nigerians have been urged to contribute to the growth of education by awarding schorlarship to brilliant children whose parents cannot afford to pay their fees.

Prince Gregory Oputa, the Omordi Chukubueze of Aboh Kingdom made the call at Aboh, Ndokwa East local government area of Delta State while awarding "schorlarship to 30 brilliant pupils, who ordinarily will not be able to attend high profile primary school, because the fees are beyond the finances of their parents."

The occasion was also used to inaugurate Gregory Oputa Foundation.

"Proper education is very vital for children's upbringing; that a child's parents are financially handicap should not deter such child from continuing with his education pursuit.

"Sponsorship of educational programs of children should be a collective responsibility; through such schorlarship, we will contribute to building a better future for our children and by implication, we shall have a stable society; parents should encourage their children to read and also find time to rest.

"I am committed to the advancement of Aboh kingdom; with time this schorlarship scheme will be extended to more pupils as I have made up my mind to ensure positive change in Aboh, Delta and Nigeria in general," Prince Oputa said.

Chairman of the occasion, Prince Mike Oputa, former Editor-in-Chief of The Pointer Newspaper in an address, said, "I understand that the scholarship covers tuition, books, among others and it is attainable at the Bishop Lucas Nwaezeapu Nursery and Primary School, Aboh, the best nursery and Primary school in Aboh Kingdom.

"To all 30 of you, the schorlarship award winners, I congratulate you for emerging winners out of 150 applicants who applied for the scholarship; I urge you to make the best use of this golden opportunity; in spite of hard times, parents, please, continue to encourage these children; my heartfelt gratitude to the founder of Gregory Oputa Foundation, Chief Gregory Nnamdi Oputa for committing his resources for education of other people's children as he embraced the philosophy of catch them young," he said.

Rev. Sis Frednora Ikpeama at the event, stated, "it takes one with a large heart to give and the more you give, the more you receive; we are aware that it is not all those who have, has the heart to give and I commend Prince Oputa for having the heart of giving.

Also speaking, Chief Kenneth Odili, re-echoed the need for people to institute schorlarship schemes to sponsor educational programs, asserting, "Without education, there will be challenges."

High point of the occasion was the presentation of books to the beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme.