Jonathan jets out to South Korea to attend peace summit

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan will depart the country for Seoul, South Korea, today to attend a global summit focusing on peace, security and human development.

Dr. Jonathan who is the chairperson of the African chapter of the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP), a global organization of former Presidents, will be leading other African leaders who are members of the association to the five-day event tagged World Summit 2020. Thousands of participants from all over the world, including over 100 world leaders and senior government officials will also be attending the conference.

A statement from one of the key partners at the event, the Universal Peace Federation, said: “A highly selective group of several thousand delegates from around the world will be in attendance at the World Summit 2020, including current and former heads of state and government, parliamentarians, religious leaders, women leaders and civil society leaders.

There is a growing awareness among people throughout the world of the urgent need for innovative vision and bold leadership if we are to resolve the critical issues of our time. With this in mind, the World Summit will bring together world leaders, whose individual and collective experience, wisdom and insight are needed if we are to build a world of mutual understanding, sustainable peace and prosperity for all.”