Borno State Police Command Issues Statement On Two Suicide Bombers At Muna Galti

Yesterday, 30/01/2020 at about 7.45pm, two female suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate a crowd at Muna Galti, Jere LGA, on sighting security operatives, hurriedly detonated their improvise explosive devices killing themselves and two other people. Five other injured persons were rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

The scene was cordoned off and Police EOD immediately mobilised to the scene alongside Police strike units of SARS, PMF and CTU to prevent further attacks.

Normalcy has since been restored in the area.

The Commissioner of Police Borno State Command, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu urges the general public not to panic but to go about their lawful businesses without fear or apprehension, as the Command will do everything necessary to secure lives and properties of all residents.

He also advices the general public to always be security conscious; and to raise alarm and report all suspicious persons and activities to the Police or other security agencies.

This is a war we must win together.

DSP EDET OKON

PPRO BORNO STATE COMMAND.