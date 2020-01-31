January 31: Jesus is Our Model of Authority.

Listen to article

Jesus reclaimed our dominion authority and modeled how to exercise it. His prayer life exemplifies the prayer life we are to have. You may say, “Yes, but Jesus was different from us. He was divine and so He had an advantage over us”. You should answer this question then. When Jesus was on earth, was he in a better position than we are? The answer is, No! What He accomplished on earth, He accomplished in His humanity, not in His divinity. Otherwise, He could not have been man’s representative and substitute. Jesus kept a close relationship with the father through prayer. He did what God directed Him to, relying on the Spirit of God. We can do the same. God loves Jesus because He lived to fulfill God’s purposes. The reason my father loves me is that I lay down my life – only to take it up again (John 10:17). God revealed to Jesus His plans and how Jesus’ ministry related to His overall purpose.

I believe God will do the same for us as we live and walk in the Spirit of Christ. Jesus’ prayers were effective because He had a relationship with God, knew His purposes, and prayed according to God’s will. We are to imitate Christ by letting His Spirit rule in our lives. Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus (Philippians 2:5NKJV). We are to live in the new covenant that God grants us in Jesus Christ, which restores our unity with God’s will. This is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after that time, declares the Lord. I will put my laws in their minds and write it on their heart. I will be their God, and they will be my people (Jer. 31:33). Note: God will reveal His plans to you as you live in the spirit of Christ Jesus. No longer should you feel like a stranger before the Lord when you have surrendered your life to Him. He’ll be close to you when you get close to Him.

Let’s pray: Our father, I pray that I may follow Jesus’ example of life of obedience, and that I may be close to You as I dedicate my life to You, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Exodus 25-26; Matthew 20:17-34

Jesus' Obedience to the Father Gives Us Victory.