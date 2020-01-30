Imo workers salaries reduced again

Listen to article

Reports from good number of Civil servants in Imo State shows that there are huge and noticeable deductions from the just-paid January salary.

A lot of civil servants are complaining bitterly and are articulating open confrontation and protest to the Uzodinma led administration. A civil servant in the Imo State Bureau of Statistics revealed that his salary was reduced by nine thousand Naira, while another staff of the Ministry of Works complained of a similar reduction by 10 thousand Naira.

News coming from the state Ministry of Finance and the Imo Broadcasting Corporation suggests that some other ministries were also affected by the salary cut.

However, there are speculations that the present government of Imo State, as foisted by the Supreme Court, will go back to the 70-percent salary formula, any moment from now.

This provides a need to test the waters and prepare the ground for the salary cut.

This development is coming mere days after the Supreme Court Governor declared that he has forfeited his Security Vote, a promise which has been faulted as a Greek gift. The same thing Imo State witnessed under the fatal administration of Rochas Okorocha.