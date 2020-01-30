Gov. Uzodinma To Pay New Minimum Wage in Imo

Listen to article

His Excellency, Distinguished Sen. Hope Uzodinma has promised Imo workers that he would soon commence payment of the N30 000 new minimum wage. This he said during his visit at the state secretariat yesterday to inspect the working environment of Imo workers, promising that as soon the committee he would set up to see to the implementation of the new minimum wage concludes her task, all payments shall be kick started.

He promised Imo State civil servants that those of them due for promotion would be promoted with payment of arrears due to them. Uzodinma was received by the Imo State Head of Service, Dr. Camilus Chibuzo Iwuagwu who showed round the State Secretariat alongside Permanent Secretaries of various Ministries present.

The Governor also pledged to commence work on dilapidated facilities within the secretariat to ensure that workers function optimally.