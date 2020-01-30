Abaribe's call for Buhari to resign foolish: Shehu

Listen to article

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, has described as foolish, the call by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

Senator Abaribe on Wednesday, January 29, asked President Buhari to resign over the security situation in the country.

During plenary, the lawmaker asked the President to resign, arguing that the APC-led government has failed on its promise to secure the nation.

Reacting to Abaribe's comments, Mr Garba Shehu said the call does not represent the opinion of the country, stressing that the lawmaker's take on the matter is the opinion of an armchair critic, known for making stray comments.

As far as Mr Shehu is concerned, if a leader like President Buhari needs to resign, there are millions of other Nigerians who need to resign, including Senator Abaribe who unlocked the door to enable the escape of traitorous and treasonable suspects.

“He signed the bond for the court to release Nnamdi Kanu on bail, from which moment the suspect disappeared into the thin air. Senator Abaribe has failed repeated deadlines to return Kanu to the court for trial, yet he has the effrontery with which to accuse someone of failing to the bidding of the law.

“This is a man who should have replaced the suspects he failed to produce in the correctional facility,”Garba Shehu said.

The Presidential Spokesman was of the opinion that Abaribe's party 'raped' the nation and left it collapsing in 2015, adding that President Buhari is fixing things up all the years he has been in office.

According to Mr Shehu, President Buhari is working hard to keep Nigeria and Nigerians out of the harm terrorists have unleashed in the entire Sahel and Sub-Saharan Africa with the support of Nigerians and her foreign friends.

“He is going to finish off these terrorists. He alone can do it,” Mr Shehu assured.