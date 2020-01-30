Abuja High Court Grants Adoke N50m Bail, One Surety

Listen to article

The former attorney general of the federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke has been granted a bail of N50 million with one surety by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The ex-AGF is standing trial over alleged corruption of $1.2 billion oil in Malabu oil deal.

High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Gwagwalada, on Thursday, granted bail to the immediate past Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, SAN, to the tune of N50million with one surety in like sum.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Abubakar Idris, lso admitted Adoke’s co-defendants- Aliyu Abubakar and Rasky Gbinigie- to bail pending the determination of corruption allegations against them.

While it gave the 2nd defendant, Abubakar bail in the sum of N50m, it granted the 3rd defendant, Gbinijie bail in the sum of N10m.

It maintained that the sureties must be responsible citizens that must depose affidavits of means.

It said the sureties must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and must own verifiable landed properties worth the bail sum.

The court further ordered the sureties to tender their three years tax clearance certificates, even as it seized international passports of all the defendants, warning them not to travel out of the country without permission.

It held that the defendants must sign a written undertaking not to interfere with any of the prosecution witnesses and to make themselves available for trial at all times.

Justice Kutigi warned that breach of any of the conditions would warrant automatic revocation of the defendants’ bail.

He dismissed a counter-affidavit the EFCC filed to oppose the release of the defendants on bail