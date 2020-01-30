Anambra Young Writers Hold First Reading in 2020

Listen to article

It was literary and educative as usual, as young writers in Anambra State, under the umbrella of Society of Young Nigerian Writers, Anambra State Chapter held their first reading for the year 2020, being one of their activities to herald and launch the new literary year.

The event which held at the Prof. Kenneth Dike Central E-Library, Awka, the Anambra State Capital, attracted young and established writers from the various nooks and crannies of the state who gathered to explore literature and discuss their works with people of like minds.

Speaking at the event, the convener and Coordinator of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (Anambra State Chapter), Mr. Izunna Okafor said the reading which is the association's monthly ritual, holds on last Saturdays of every month at the library, and is primarily aimed at giving writers (both the burgeoning and the established) a platform and opportunity to showcase their talents, read, discuss and analyze their works, other literary works, and literature in general with fellow writers, as well as encouraging and promoting reading cultures.

He highlighted some of the benefits the monthly reading accrues to writers, especially the bourgeoning ones, and called on the members to take full advantage of it to maximise their creativity and potentials, even as he also called on other writers in the state to join the association, in order to peak their writing career and attain greater prominence as writers.

Mr. Okafor who himself is a published and award-winnig author rolled out some of the projects and programmes the association intends to pursue this year, to include the annual Chinua Achebe Literary Festival, membership capacity building, creative writing workshop, visiting secondary schools on poetry coaching, flagging off radio programs, among others.

Contributing, the Secretary General of the association, Miss Maureen Onyinyechi Kenneth welcomed the old and new members to the 2020 literary year, threw more lights on the registration process, and further charged the members to be dedicated and committed to their art this year than never before.

In their separate reactions, some of the new members who witnessed the reading for the first time, including Barr. Nnenna Nwafor-Orizu, Miss Jacinta Oluoha, Miss Oluchi Gloria John, Obichukwu Emeka and Onyedikachi Anyaonyeabor registered their heartfelt joy and expressed satisfaction with the process, outcome and impact of the reading, confessing their resolve to always identify with the association in all her activities.

Other old members who attended the reading, including the Financial Secretary, Mr. Valentine Muoma; Michael Ogbonnaya and Christopher Unachukwu, donated their opinions and views on the way forward of the association in the year 2020.

Society of Young Nigerian Writers is a forum for young/established writers, and literary enthusiasts in Nigeria; and has branches across the 36 states of the federation.

The Anambra Chapter of the forum has been the literary body hosting the Chinua Achebe Literary Festival which comes up annually every 16th November (Achebe's date of birth), since 2016.