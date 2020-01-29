Police arraign three men for smoking Indian hemp

Listen to article

The Osun State Police Command today arrainged three men, Olapade Olawale 32, Osasona Deji 21 and Olawale Musibau 25 before a magistrate court in Osogbo for causing breach of peace after smoking Indian hemp.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Kayode told the court that the accused persons committed the offence on 28th of January, 2020 at 9:00pm at Olaiya area, Osogbo.

The prosecutor said the accused persons conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by smoking substance suspected to be cannabis

Inspector Adeoye said the accused persons unlawfully assembled themselves in a manner to disturb the peace of the area.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused persons was contrary to and punishable Under Section 70 and 249(D) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 volume II, Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person pleaded not guilty. The first accused said his child just died 4 days ago.

The Defense Counsel, Praise Ofoyeju pleaded the court to free the accused persons since they were not caught with any exhibit to show that they are guilty of the offence.

The Magistrate, Adebola Ajanaku discharged the accused person and struck out the case.