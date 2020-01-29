Umahi advocates for joint security taskforce in S/E

Listen to article

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi has advocated for Joint Security task force for the South East region in a way to give everybody safety in the region.

Chief Umahi made the remarks while receiving the General Officer Commanding 82 Division Enugu, Major General Lasisi Adejare Adeboye who paid him a courtesy visit at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki.

The Governor announced that the internal security arrangement put in place by the state government in the form of Neighborhood security watch is doing well which has made Ebonyi the safest state in the country.

He commended the Chief of Army staff for professional conducted and the way and manners he discharges his duties, adding that he has always come to the aid of the south east region whenever they have challenged.

Chief Umahi described the synergy and collaborative efforts among the security agents as a Union of brotherhood and they have resolved to work together to give everybody security.

"Every region has their own peculiarities and we had formed our own joint security taskforce and we have written to federal government and we are putting things together because we had a joint meeting with all the service chiefs and the then GOC. So, we discussed and agreed

on what we need to do to continue to give safety to our people in south east.

"No one will say that he will not be part of joint security because when people are kidnapped for example in Anambra state, they could be found in Ebonyi. So, we need that synergy to work together to give

protection to everybody and here in Ebonyi we among the first in the federation to start our law on internal security. Neighbouhood Watch and they have fantastically done very well.

" I am happy that the police, the army, the SSS they are ashamed to proclaim that our Neighbouhood Security Watch have done very well. And so, we can say we are the safest state in the country and there is no joke about that.

Earlier, the General officer Commanding 82 Division, Major General Lasisi Adejare Adegboye said he was in the state to familiarize himself with the state under his division and assured that they will continue to do what they are doing to ensure that people sleep with their two eyes closed.