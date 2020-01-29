January 30:  Delivered from Darkness

Listen to article

Satan became the God of this world when he successfully tempted Adam and Eve to reject God’s ways. Yet Christ delivered us from Satan’s dominion. Even though we live in a fallen world, we do not belong to it, but to God’s kingdom: He has rescued us from the dominion of darkness and brought us into the kingdom of the son he loves (Col. 1:13). “But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people belonging to God, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into the wonderful light” (1 Pet. 2:9).

Satan no longer has authority over us; rather, we have authority over him in the name of Jesus. “Christ also delivered us from the power of sin. Sin shall not be your master, because you are not under the law, but under grace” (Rom. 6:14). When we repent of our sins and belief in Jesus as our savior, we are in Christ (2 Cor. 5:17) and we are The righteousness of God in Jesus (v. 21). Since He is sinless, we too are free from sin, when sin increased, grace increased all the more, so that just as sin reigned in death, so also grace might reign through righteousness to bring eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. (Rom. 5:20-21). Because of redemption, sin no longer reigns in our lives – grace does. Our rights to approach the throne of grace with confidence through Christ brings us the delight of a restored relationship with God ((Heb.4:16).

This enables us to pray in agreement with the father, and to ask Him to meet our needs and the needs of others. Note: We are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, and in Christ Jesus, a holy nation who believe in the suffering and death of Jesus on Calvary’s cross for our redemption.

Let’s pray: Our father, thank you that we can approach your throne of grace with confidence. Please Lord, give me the grace to walk in the boldness you have given me. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.

Today’s reading: Exodus 23-24; Matthew 20:1-16

We're a Chosen People of God.