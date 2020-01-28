Dame Okowa Celebrates Birthday Of Quintuplet In Grandstyle

Listen to article

Wife of the Delta state governor, Dame Edith Okowa and the 0' Initiative Team, her pet project, with which she has touched lives, has celebrated the birthday of the Quintuplet.

It would be recall that after their birth, their mother died due to alleged unprofessional practice by doctors and nurses at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

The wife of the governor and founder, 0' 5 Initiative, led her team to takeover the welfare of the children, Chioma, Chinelo, Chibuzor, Chidinma and Chinenye.

A cheering birthday message from government house read this: "As you celebrate your first birthday, I am grateful to Almighty God who continue to protect all of you".