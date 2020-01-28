Delta Community Leaders Charged To Protect, Safeguard School Infrastructures

Listen to article

Community leaders in Delta State have been called upon to help protect and safeguard government schools established in their various communities as such schools were for the benefit of the communities and their children.

The Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon. Sunny Ogwu, made the call when he visited Ofunne Primary School Obomkpa in Aniocha north local government area that was gutted by wild fire on Sunday 26th January 2020 .

Sunny Ogwu who visited the school to ascertain the level of damage caused by the fire, charged community leaders to sensitise their people on the dangers of bush burning which he said was a major source of air pollution as emission from bush burning could be hazardous to health and can not be controlled when it escalates.

Ogwu expressed sadness over the three class room block with a borehole that was raised down by fire in the school, saying that the development was a little set back to government efforts in building schools even as he assured both pupils and staff of the school of government quick response in rebuilding the damaged block of classroom.

Recounting what could possibly be the cause of the fire outbreak, the Head Teacher of the School Mrs Ogbechie Margret, disclosed that the fire started around 11am on the fateful day and was totally put of at about 2 pm with the help of a Reverend father and some good Samaritans who responded to alarm raised by the School. She further noted that the fire which gutted the classroom blocks was as a result of indiscriminate bush burning in the area.

The Chairman who also visited Egbune Primary School Issele- Uku was accompanied by Chief Mrs. Lina Osuya, the Member representing Delta North in the Board, Mr. Paul Kurugbe, Member representing Delta South in the Board as well as Secretary to the Board Byron Unini and the Local Education Authority Secretary, Aniocha North Local Government Council Mr Nwoko Joseph.