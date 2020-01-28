Tragedy: 15 persons traveling from Sokoto to Ijebu-Ode die as vehicle plunged into river

Listen to article

At least 15 persons who were traveling to Ijebu-Ode from Sokoto today died as the truck conveying them plunged into Omi River at Ajegunle on Ijebu-Ode/ Ibadan expressway in Ogun State.

The spokesperson of Federal Road Safety Commission in the State, Florence Okpe confirmed the incident.

She said thirty eight others sustained serious injuries and taken to State Hospital, Ijebu-Ode for treatment.

The 15 corpses were recovered from the river by rescue team led by FRSC. The bodies were evacuated to Sabo in Ijebu-Ode.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that the northerners in Ijebu-Ode led by their Seriki have made arrangement for mass burial for deceased.