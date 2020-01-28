Abducted Member: SSANU Unizik Protests In Anambra Government House

Listen to article

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Unizik branch has called for the immediate release of one of their members, Engr. Emeka Chiaghana, who was abducted by unknown gunmen in 2019.

The group made the call in a peaceful protest staged by the members, and during which they marched to the Government House at Awka, the Anambra State Capital.

Speaking on the essence of the protest, the Chairperson of SSANU, Unizik Chapter, Comr. Njideka Nwangwu said it was necessitated by the abduction of their member, Engr. Emeka Chiaghana who was kidnapped in his residence, Nibo in Awka South Local Government Area, by unknown gunmen.

She said the abduction of Engr. Emeka to an unknown destination, which took place on 25th October, 2019, has remained a source of distress and worry to them, both collectively as an association, and individually as staff of Unizik, owing to the great and masterful works the abductee was doing for them in their respective offices, being himself, a computer cum ICT wizard.

Acknowledging the efforts made so far by the Anambra State Government, the security agencies and management of the university towards rescuing Emeka alive, the SSANU helmsman urged them to beef up and intensify in their efforts, as no one knows what he may be passing through at the abductor's hideout for the past three months he was kidnapped.

She said, "By this peaceful protest, SSANU Unizik enjoins the government of Anambra state, the security agencies, the university community and the general public to note this important development.”

Responding on behalf of the Governor, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu who shared in the group members' feelings disclosed that the state government was aware of the abduction and had been making a plethora of efforts and hush-hush investigations towards rescuing the victim alive.

While assuring them that the state government has not gone and would not go asleep over that, the SSG confessed that such cases as that normally take time be come over, and also disclosed that they were updating the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Charles Esimome with information concerning every of their efforts towards that, the latest of which was communicated to him on 7th January this year.

He therefore urged them to be optimistic and positive, as the state government and security agencies were on top of the situation.

On his own part, Unizik's Chief Security Officer, Mr. Lawman Okeke who addressed the rallying group members at the administrative block of the university, on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, appreciated the them for their concern and doggedness over the situation.

He disclosed that some of the suspects involved in the abduction had been apprehended, and likewise assured them that the security and the management of the university were still making serious efforts to secure the victim's release.

Others who bared their minds on the situation, including the Secretary General of SSANU, Unizik branch, Comr. Bony Ozo- Nkwoaku described Engr. Chiaghana as a benevolent and ardent gentleman whose masterfulness and dexterity at workplace were second to none, even as they further prayed for his swift and successful rescue; as, according to them, they and the entire university community have missed him a lot.

Engr. Emeka Chiaghana, a senior staff member of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, was whisked away from his residence in Nibo, in October last year, by unknown gunmen; and up till today, neither his wife, children, friends nor the university had seen or heard from him.