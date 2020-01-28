Army Reopens Maiduguri-Damboa Road for Commuters After About 2 Years

Listen to article

The Maiduguri- Damboa- Biu road which has been closed since 2018 following incessant attacks on vehicles by boko haram insurgents has been reopened Tuesday on the orders of the Chief of Army Staff. Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai.

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen Tukur.Yusuf Buratai in his remarks, said the road which was first opened on 27th February 2016 had to be closed for the military to ensure the safety of commuters and citizens from the incessant attacks from boko haram insurgents along the road.

General Buratai added that the reopening of the road was a clear indication that the objective of closing the road has been achieved.

According to him, now adequate security has been provided with the combined efforts of the military, vigilante hunters and Civilian Joint Task Force in collaboration with the Airfore which will provide air surveillence.

General Buratai noted that the road has been reopened not only from Maiduguri-Damboa but also from Dambia-Biu while soliciting for understanding and cooperation from the villagers and commuters with the Nigerian Army troops.

He expressed hope that with the improved security on the road, it will soon be handed over to the Police Force to ensure safety of communters while assuring enough security along the road for the commuters and villages along the route

COAS further thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for all the support he has been rendering to the Armed forces in all its operations, adding that, the contributions of Borno State Government in providing vigilante hunters and the CJTF is greatly appreciated.

He also appealed to the President to continue to support the Nigerian Army to achieve it's mandate of national security while commending the efforts and gallant activities of other security agencies in the state including the CJTF, and vigilante hunters.

Buratai further appreciated the role played by the traditional rulers and people in supporting the NA and creating an enabling envionmen for the army to serve them.

The Borno State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur who represented Governor Babagama Umara Zulum thanked the Chief of Army Staff for authorising reopening of the road.

He also commended the COAS for reassuring that adequate security will be provided at all times on the road through every day and every week to the commuters.

Kadafur further.appreciated the NA for re-emphasizing issue of extortion of money from commuters in the name of allowance for the soldiers on duty providing escort to the commuters while calling on the people to render useful information to the security agents in any suspicious element or movement.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole , theater command headquarters Maimalari cantoment Maiduguri warned members of the NURTW and Road Transport Workers of Nigeria to stay clear of extorting commuters under the guise of providing logistics for soldiers because the Army Headquarters have provided enough money for their logistics.

He also urged the people to continue to support the soldiers to provide adequate security to them and their property while commending the troops for their doggedness and gallantry.

Highlights of the event were cutting of tape and drive through the road for some kilometers along with the commuters to kick start daily movements.