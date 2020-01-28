Hon. Uche Oguagu, Imo State PDP Chieftain Joins APC

Listen to article

The member representing Ikeduru constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Uche Ogbuagu, has decamped to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a letter Dated, Jan 28, 2020, and addressed to the Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Hon. Chiji Collins.

Ogbuagu, said his decision was in the interest of his Ikeduru constituents.

He also claimed that he defected to the APC over unfair treatment meted out to him by the PDP. It was strogly rumoured and believed in some quarters that the former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona slapped the Honourable member. Uche Ogbuagu has proudly taken his pound of flesh.