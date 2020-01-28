January 28: Jesus is the Second Adam

Listen to article

As the second Adam, Jesus reflected God’s image as Adam originally had. Jesus is called, Christ who is the image of God (2 Cor. 4:4). The fullness of the image of God was revealed in both His humanity and divinity: “God was pleased to have all His fullness dwell in him” (Colossians 1:19). “For in Christ all the fullness of the Deity lives in bodily form, and you have been given fullness in Christ, who is the head over every power and authority” (Colossians 2:9-10). “He is the image of the invisible God, the first-born over-all creation” (Colossians 1:15). Jesus also had a unique relationship of love with God the father; it reflected the relationship God desired to have with Adam and Eve. “The father loves the son and has placed everything in His hands” (John 3:35). “For the father loves the son and shows Him all He does” (John 5:20). The love between the father and the son enabled Jesus to say, “I and the father are one” (John 10:30).Throughout the gospel, Jesus revealed that His one purpose was to do God’s will: “Your kingdom come. Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven” (Luke 11:2). “I can of myself do nothing. As I hear, I judge; and my judgement is righteous, because I do not seek my own will but the will of the father who sent me” (John 5:30). Jesus still lives to do God’s will, and He said that anyone who does God’s will belongs to the family of God: “whoever does the will of my father in heaven is my brother and sister and mother” (Matthew 12: 50). Note: Through Christ we are restored to our purpose and through Christ we are made the children of our Father God and through Christ we have been made victorious over all our adversaries physical and spiritual.

Let’s pray: Our father in Heaven, I want to be with you and your purposes. This is possible only because of my relationship with you through Jesus Christ. Please Lord, enable me to see and pray for your will to be done in my life. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen. Today’s reading: Exodus 19-20; Matthew 18: 21-35

In Christ We Have Full Knowledge of God.