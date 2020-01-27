President Buhari Condemns Plateau Killings Says “Revenge, Hatred And Violent Attacks Should Have No Place..."

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned attacks that resulted in the death of 13 persons in Plateau State, assuring that terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and associated crimes will be defeated.

Buhari, in statement signed by his senior Spokesman, Garba Shehu said, “In Plateau State, gun men launched yet another bloody attack, killing innocent citizens. This shocking and sad incident should be condemned by all citizens.”

Buhari reiterated that “revenge, hatred and violent attacks should have no place in a multi-ethnic, multicultural and multi-religious society as we have in this country.’’

He called on community and religious leaders to counsel the youths on the need for peaceful co-existence.

Buhari sent condolences to families of the victims, government and people of Plateau State, and urged security agencies on assignment in the state to rediscover their act and stop, forthwith, the return of the ugly days of tit-for-tat.