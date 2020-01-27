Justina Mutale Enters World Book Of Greatness

Listen to article

Justina Mutale, who is the Founder & President of the Justina Mutale Foundation has entered the historic World Book of Greatness. Ms Mutale, who was recently honoured as the Most Admired Global African Woman at a ceremony held in Hollywood, was inducted into the World Book of Greatness at a ceremony hosted by Greatness University in London n Saturday 25th January 2020.



“I am absolutely honoured to be included in this historic book that features such distinguished achievers from different parts of the world,” says Justina Mutale



The World Book of Greatness features extensive research and documents the seekers, finders, visionaries, leading lights, creators, icons and legends of greatness in the world. It chronicles the lives, careers and achievements of modern-day world leaders and influencers of our times, who are changing the game, changing the rules and changing the future by challenging what the world has known for ages about leadership, individuals who are challenging the stereotypes, challenging the norms and creating their own reality, which resonates with the needs of people around them. This is a new breed of leaders and influencers, who lead by maximising resources around them to create powerful ripple effects that are changing lives around the world, using the power of their gifting, vision and creativity.



“We look for individuals who are doing ordinary things in extraordinary ways. We recognise their unparalleled contribution to humanity and appreciate their tireless service for being leading lights,” says Professor Patrick Businge, Founder of Greatness University.



Over the years, Ms Mutale has been globally acclaimed as one of the most influential and inspirational women of African origin. In 2012, she was awarded the prestigious title of ‘African Woman of the Year’. She is named in the 100 Most Reputable People on Earth and 100 Most Reputable Africans in the World. Ms Mutale is also listed in the Powerlist of the 100 Most Influential African Women; 100 Most Influential Black People in the United Kingdom; and the BLACK 100+ Hall of Fame, an Exhibition and Legacy of the top 100 Black Achievers in modern Britain, as well as the 100 UK Diaspora ChangeMakers, among several others.

Through her Foundation, Ms Mutale advocates for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, including political participation and economic empowerment of women by providing entrepreneurship and leadership training and mentorship. She also advocates for the retention and completion of tertiary education for young women and girls, as well as boys from rural and disadvantaged families in Africa by providing them with university scholarships to access higher education around the world. In addition, Ms Mutale is Founder of POSITIVE RUNWAY, a worldwide HIV/AIDS response campaign that works with young people around the world to help stop the spread of HIV/AIDS and contribute to global effort to help secure an AIDS-free World and AIDS-free generation.

Ms Mutale serves as President, Patron, Chairperson, Ambassador, Founding Partner, Board Member, Trustee, Director, Consultant and Mentor to several organisations in the UK and overseas. Among these Ms Mutale sits on the Advisory Board of the World Leaders Forum based in Dubai, and she serves as Global Envoy for Gender Equality & Spokesperson of the International Women's Think Tank, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States of America. She is also a Mentor and Consultant to the Young Africa Leaders Forum, and Board Member of the World Cinema Academy based in Hollywood, Los Angeles and the World Peace and Diplomacy Organisation, headquartered in India.

A globally acclaimed and highly sought-after International Keynote Speaker, Ms Mutale is a regular Keynote Speaker at various Economic Forums around the world and other high-level conferences and meetings that address Political, Economic, Social, Gender and African Issues. She is a civil society delegate, Speaker and Side Event Convernor at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, as well as the African Union High-Level Panel on Gender Equality; the Commonwealth Women’s Forum; and the European Economic Congress.

A recipient of numerous international Awards, Honours and Accolades, Ms Mutale boats eight (8) different Doctorate Degrees (Honoris Cause) and she is featured in numerous Halls of Fame, WHOs WHO Lists, Powerlists and Influential Lists across the globe.