Gov. Tambuwal Leads PDP Governors Forum

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has been elected as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum by his colleagues at a meeting Sunday night.

His counterpart in Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, unveiled the new chairman at the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The leadership of the PDP sought for a consensus candidate to chair the forum of its governors, which is considered between Tambuwal and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom.

The new Chairman of the PDP governors’ forum replaces outgoing chairman and Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson who ceases to be governor by February 3rd.

According to the source, the PDP considered a consensus candidate especially, in the person of the Sokoto governor because of an emerging concern that an election could divide the forum and by extension affect the party.

Thus, while some PDP governors were allegedly lobbying for Tambuwal, it was also gathered that other governors had been asking his Benue State counterpart, Ortom, to back down as the North Central zone, in the person of Senator Bukola Saraki had occupied the office before.

Tambawal, it is believed, clinched the position, because of his leadership qualities. He was Speaker of the House of Representatives for four years and was believed to have given the Green Chambers its true identity of productivity and independence.

A second term governor, Tambuwal decisively won his re-election at the Supreme Court, last Monday.