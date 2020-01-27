Lagos State Formally Bans Okada, Tricycle Riders In 15 LCDAs

Listen to article

The Lagos State Government has banned commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada, and Tricycles, also known as Keke Marwa, from operation on specified routes in six local government areas of the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Omotoso said the decision was reached at a meeting of the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Security Council.

The statement by the Commissioner reads in full:

After a robust assessment of the debate on what has been widely referred to as the Motorcycle (Okada) and Tricycle (Keke) Menace, the Lagos State Government and the State Security Council have decided that the security and safety of lives of Lagosians are paramount.

The figures are scary. From 2016 to 2019, there were over 10,000 accidents recorded at the General Hospitals alone. This number excludes unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals. The total number of deaths from reported cases is over 600 as at date.

The rate of crimes aided by Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) keeps rising. Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) are also used as getaway means by criminals.

Therefore, after consultations with stakeholders, the State Security Council, in compliance with the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018, has decided to commence enforcement of the law which bans the operation of Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) in the following Local Governments (LGs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs):

. Apapa LG and Apapa Iganmu LCDA

. Lagos Mainland LG and Yaba LCDA

. Surulere LG, Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs

. Ikeja LG, Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs

. Eti-Osa LG, Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs

. Lagos Island LG and Lagos Island East LCDA

The full enforcement begins on February 1, 2020.

This is the first stage of the State Government’s plan to sanitize our roads and protect Lagosians from the negative effects of these illegal modes of transportation.

The Law is very clear. Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) are banned on all highways, bridges and the listed roads.

Major Highways

1. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

2. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

3. Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway

4. Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway

5. Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

6. Third Mainland Bridge

7. Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway

8. Lagos-Badagry Expressway

9. Funsho Williams Avenue

10. Agege Motor Road

11. Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road

Bridges

1. Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege

2. Dopemu Bridge Agege

3. Airport/Ikeja Bridge

4. Agege Motor road/oshodi Loop, Oshodi

5. Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge

6. Dorman Long Bridge

7. Ojuelegba Bridge

8. National Stadium Flyover

9. Apapa-Iganmu Bridge

10. Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge

11. Liverpool Bridge, Apapa

12. Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin

13. Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge

14. Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network

15. Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge

16. Trade Fair Flyover Bridge

18. Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge

19. 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road

20. Ojota Clover leaf Bridge

21. Ogudu Bridge

22. 3rd Mainland Bridge

23. Maryland flyover

24. Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge

25. Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja

26. Opebi Link Bridge

27. Sheraton-Opebi Bridge

28. Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge

29. Carter Bridge, Lagos

30. Bariga-Ifako Bridge

31. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge

32. Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge

33. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn

34. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/3rd Mainland Bridge

35. 3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge

36. Eko Bridge

37. Apongbon flyover Bridge

38. Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)

39. Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)

40. Marina/Ikoyi Bridge

41. Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge

Law enforcement agents have been directed that with effect from February 1, 2020, there will be Zero Tolerance for Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) in (on) the listed Local Governments, highways and bridges. Members of the public are hereby notified that all offenders and violators will be dealt with in accordance with the Law.